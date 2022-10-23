  
Munugode bypoll: AICC issues show cause notice to party MP Venkat Reddy

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 23, 2022, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 5:22 pm IST
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.
 Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The AICC issued a show cause notice to party MP from Telangana Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after a voice recording in which he allegedly sought support for his brother, who is the BJP candidate in the Munugode Assembly bypoll, has gone viral.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Tariq Anwar, in the notice dated October 22, sought a reply from Venkat Reddy within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him as per the provisions of the party Constitution.

“Manickam Tagore, MP, in-charge Telangana, has brought to the notice of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) that a voice recording is being heard with you insisting on Shri Jabbar Bhai, a Congress leader to support the BJP candidate for the Munugode assembly byelection on the 3rd November, 2022 who happens to be your sibling against the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi,” Anwar said in the notice that was shared with the media here on Sunday.

The voice recording has gone viral on social media and prominent electronic and print media as well, said Anwar, Member Secretary of DAC, adding, “prima facie, it is an act of breach of party discipline.”

The bypoll in Munugode has been necessitated as sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, younger brother of Venkat Reddy, had quit and joined the BJP.

Venkat Reddy is the incumbent Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir.
There has been intense speculation whether Venkat Reddy would campaign against his brother and in support of the Congress candidate in the bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3.

Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

...
