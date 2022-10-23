KCR’s stock on the rise while Modi’s nosediving: Jagadish Reddy

Minister for energy G. Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would emerge as an alternative political force as the graph of PM Modi was on the downside. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Minister for energy G. Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would emerge as an alternative political force as the graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the downside.

It is because of this fear that the BJP leadership is trying to destabilise Opposition parties, he said at a meet-the-press programme on the Munugode byelection here on Saturday. Reddy accused BJP of creating hurdles for Rao to move to national politics.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had resigned as Congress MLA post to derive benefits for his family, the minister alleged. He said that the Left parties were supporting TRS prevent the hate politics of the BJP.

The minister said that Rao’s welfare schemes and their implementation were getting plaudits from people in Modi's home state Gujarat. The BJP leadership was unable to digest the record of 24 hours free power supply to the agriculture sector in Telangana. In addition, the state is making arrangements for another 4,000 MW power plant, he said, despite hurdles being created by the Union government.