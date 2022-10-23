  
Nation Politics 23 Oct 2022 BJP, Congress suppor ...
Nation, Politics

BJP, Congress supporters clash in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Oct 23, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Sravanthi and other Congress activists sat on a dharna, holding black flags on Nampally's main intersection, demanding immediate action against BJP leaders and activists. (Twitter/@kkc_munugode)
 Sravanthi and other Congress activists sat on a dharna, holding black flags on Nampally's main intersection, demanding immediate action against BJP leaders and activists. (Twitter/@kkc_munugode)

Hyderabad: With only 10 days until the Munugode byelection on November 3, the constituency appears to be on the boil. On Sunday, with a clash broke out between BJP and Congress supporters during Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi's campaign.

Tempers flared when Sravanthi, accompanied by hundreds of her supporters, entered Nampally mandal for her campaign and BJP leaders and activists allegedly blocked her path. Her convoy was halted due to traffic congestion.

With police personnel not deployed in force, and only three officers present, the situation spiralled out of control after heated arguments between the two groups. The BJP activists were reportedly unyielding when Congress activists demanded that their path be cleared.

Sravanthi reportedly got out of her vehicle at this point and entered into an argument with the BJP leaders and activists. This soon deteriorated into a scuffle between both side, and some persons threw stones at Sravanthi's car.

As the situation went out of control, Sravanthi called Nalgonda superintendent of police (SP) R. Rema Rajeswari and filed a complaint against the BJP activists for trying to disrupt her election campaign.

Later, Sravanthi and other Congress activists sat on a dharna, holding black flags on Nampally's main intersection, demanding immediate action against BJP leaders and activists. She claimed that BJP leaders had halted her convoy and humiliated her cadre by using foul language.

Condemning the incident, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy stated that the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission to prevent the BJP candidate from contesting the byelection, and that the attack on Sravanthi's convoy is an indication that the BJP will lose in Munugode.

 

 

...
Tags: palvai shravanthi, munugode bypoll, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Rao was speaking at a massive road show at Ghattuppal in the constituency on Sunday. (Twitter)

Take gold from Rajgopal but vote for TRS: KTR to Munugode voters

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency (DC Image)

KCR likely to wrap up Munugode campaign with a public meeting

Road from Marriguda (DC Image)

Munugode’s abandoned road faces its share of politics



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Lokesh criticises govt over 'false' cases against TD, opposition leaders

File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Komatireddy sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

KTR makes phone call to lure BJP leader

TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->