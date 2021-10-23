Nation Politics 23 Oct 2021 Police officers body ...
Police officers body ridicules Naidu’s snide remarks

Association president Janakula Srinivasa Rao slammed Naidu for terming DGP Gautam Sawang’s replies to his mails as ‘love letters’
They objected to Naidu’s remarks that uniforms would be taken away from police personnel after TD conducts inquiry into attacks on party offices. They stated that this indicates the intention of Naidu of taking law and order in his hands. — ANI
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association Amaravati (APPOAA) objected to the derogatory remarks made by Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders against DGP and the police department. They found fault with being compared to others.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Association president Janakula Srinivasa Rao and general secretary Md. Mastan Khan said that it was inappropriate to weaken the police system with such baseless statements, which were a blot on constitutional spirit. They slammed Naidu for terming DGP Gautam Sawang’s replies to his mails as ‘love letters’.

 

They objected to Naidu’s remarks that uniforms would be taken away from police personnel after TD conducts inquiry into attacks on party offices. They stated that this indicates the intention of Naidu of taking law and order in his hands.

APPOAA leaders ridiculed Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s claim that AP Police was supporting terrorists and Maoists. They pointed out that AP Police had won 113 national awards and had secured the top position when it came to nabbing dreaded criminals in Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

 

