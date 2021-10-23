Nation Politics 23 Oct 2021 Over excited TRS lea ...
Nation, Politics

Over excited TRS leaders attacked police in front of Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 23, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 12:13 am IST
TRS leaders manhandled an assistant sub-inspector, holding his collar and attacking him, during the bypoll campaign of G. Kishan Reddy
TRS leaders attack a police official who tried to stop them from heading towards BJP activists, during a poll campaign meeting of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy in Sirisedu village in Ellanthakunta mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Friday. — DC
 TRS leaders attack a police official who tried to stop them from heading towards BJP activists, during a poll campaign meeting of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy in Sirisedu village in Ellanthakunta mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Friday. — DC

Karimnagar: TRS leaders manhandled an assistant sub-inspector of police, holding his collar and attacking him, during the bypoll campaign of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy along with BJP candidate Etala Rajendar at Sirisedu village of Ellanthakunta mandal on Friday.

Sources said the BJP rally reached Sirisedu when TRS leaders were holding a meeting. On seeing the rally, the TRS leaders started raising slogans against the BJP. In response, BJP activists started sloganeering against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

 

At this, some TRS leaders moved towards the BJP activists but were stopped by the police who were deployed there. Some TRS leaders entered into an argument with an assistant sub-inspector and held him by his collar. When the ASI warned him of severe action, they started attacking him. Other TRS leader moved in and rescued the police official.

Kishan Reddy expressed his ire against the police who failed to provide security to a Union minister. “What is the position of common people,” he asked and warned of lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

 

Reacting to the incident, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party vice-president D.K. Aruna, the Huzurabad election in-charge, condemned the behaviour of TRS leaders in the presence of a Union minister.

Sanjay alleged that sensing that a defeat, the TRS leadership is inciting its workers to attack the BJP leaders. “Is there any democracy in the state or is it Nizam rule,” he asked.

“Whenever they cannot win in an democratic manner, KCR will draft cruel plots to stop the elections,” Sanjay said and claimed that the TRS had planned to attack Kishan Reddy.

 

He demanded that the Election Commission take immediate action against those responsible for the fracas, and provide tight security for conducting the October 30 Huzurabad byelection in a peaceful atmosphere.

...
Tags: ellanthakunta mandal, g. kishan reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekhar rao, election commission of india (eci), huzurabad byelection
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

A scuffle broke out between the two factions after what began as arguments.

Tension in Kuppam as YSRC, TDP men clash

Once this is established, personnel from the state enforcement bureau and police carry out raids in areas where the sale of liquor is low. (Representational Photo:AFP)

AP government launches new strategy to curb ID liquor, NDPL

The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)

Shady replies of witness irk Disha encounter probe panel

The ‘ring main II’ is an arrangement of pipes forming a loop which aids in supply of water and will be constructed connecting supply lines from the Godavari and Krishna with those from the Manjeera. — By arrangement

Water grid works on hold since Jan., thanks to paucity of funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

BJP in Tripura gets major jolt; MLA defects to Trinamul

Mr Das is all set to defect to the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya', that marks the onset of Debipaksha, a week ahead of the Bengalis’ biggest festival, the Durga Puja. (Twitter)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->