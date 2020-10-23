The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 23 Oct 2020 Bihar Elections: Rah ...
Nation, Politics

Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Chinese intrusion, jobs and farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 23, 2020, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2020, 8:35 pm IST
Gandhi was sharing the dais with RJD leader and grand alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav during the rally
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)
 Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

Former Congress president and party’s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi on Friday started his campaign for Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Hisua and Kahalgaon.

While addressing the masses in Hisua he attacked the NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Galwan valley issue and said that “The Chinese army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 kilometres of our land. When China came inside our territory then why our Prime Minister, insulting the heroes, said that no one came into our land. He is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by his statements which he should not do and speak about his plans to throw Chinese out of our territory”.

 

MGandhi’s statement came in reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during his political rally in Sasaram, where he said that “brave soldiers from Bihar were martyred in Galwan to save the honour of our motherland and the tricolour”.

While addressing his political rally Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of the migrant crisis and blamed the Centre for not extending any support to people who were being pushed out of other states during the lockdown.

Addressing his first rally in poll-bound Bihar, Gandhi said that “people of Bihar were promised two crore jobs during the previous assembly polls but no one got them”.

 

He also lashed out at the Centre for passing three farm laws. He said that “three farm laws are not god for farmers. First they put an end to Mandis and MSP in Bihar and now they are trying to do it in other parts of the country. This is an attack on the farmers”.

He was sharing the dais with RJD leader and grand alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav during the rally.

The congress is contesting Bihar polls in alliance with RJD and left parties. The party has been given 70 seats to contest while the RJD which is the largest party in the grand alliance is contesting on 144 and left parties 29 seats.

 

The assembly elections in Bihar are to be held in three phases from October 28 onwards and results will be declared on November 10.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, raga, bihar elections, galwan clash
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Related Stories

PM begins election campaign in Bihar, says UPA wasted 10 years of Nitish Kumar
BJP promises free coronavirus vaccine for Bihar — if voted to power

Latest From Nation

Representational image of bike-borne miscreants snatching chain from a woman.

Students prefer chain-snatching for easy money

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses her first press conference after her release from over 14 months long detention, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Defiant Mufti pledges to fight till last breath for restoration of Article 370

Women Anganwadi workers along with their colleagues crossing a flooding river in Odisha's Malkangiri district. They are wearing pumpkin shells and empty pots around their waists to keep them afloat during swimming.

Anand Mahindra proves good Samaritan for tribal Anganwadi workers

The Karnataka government revamping one year old Karnataka State Wildlife Advisory Board has kicked up a row. (Representational Image: AP)

Karnataka new wildlife board kicks up a row



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs SUN Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS SRH Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM begins election campaign in Bihar, says UPA wasted 10 years of Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal-United President Nitish Kumar during an election rally, in Sasaram, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Amid rising rape cases, Modi urges people to respect daughters like Goddess Durga

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 (PTI Photo)

BJP promises free coronavirus vaccine for Bihar — if voted to power

Patna: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, in Patna, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to challenge MP high court order restricting poll rallies

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI photo)

LJP takes a cue from BJP, promises grand Sita Mandir in Bihar

Chirag Paswan released the manifesto of the LJP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham