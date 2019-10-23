Nation Politics 23 Oct 2019 Jagan meets Amit Sha ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks funds, honour of vows

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 1:14 am IST
The meeting with Mr Shah, however, transpired a day after Mr Reddy had gone to the national capital.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and made a fervent plea to grant a special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, an official press release from the government said. Mr Reddy also reiterated his plea for an early implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the release claimed.

Mr Reddy is also claimed to have told Mr Shah that the AP government had saved Rs 830 crore by opting in for reverse tendering of Polavaram project works, despite a series of Central government advisories against it.

 

The meeting with Mr Shah, however, transpired a day after Mr Reddy had gone to the national capital. Apparently, Mr Shah was preoccupied with elections underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, where voting was held on Monday. Afterwards, Mr Reddy, who was supposed to meet other union ministers, cancelled all appointments and rushed to Visakhapatnam.

The AP Chief Minister also requested for release of the revenue deficit assured in the Bifurcation Act, an amount of `18,969.26 crore. Mr Reddy also brought up the issue of approvals for the estimates of the Polavaram project and Central funds for backward districts as per the promises made during the bifurcation of the state.

Mr Reddy explained to Mr Shah that water levels of Krishna river had dropped to 456 tmc from 1,230 tmc in past 52 years. Making comparisons, he said that almost 2,780 tmc of Godavari waters had been diverted into the ocean during the last three decades.

Mr Reddy exhorted the union government to issue orders to ensure that Godavari floodwater was supplied to Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects. This would go a long way in addressing water problems of Rayalaseema and the Krishna delta regions. “The bifurcation had adverse effects on the size of the state’s industrial and service sectors, whose combined share of the SGDP had reduced from 76.2 per cent to 68.2 per cent,” he said.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

After the victim filed the complaint, the police began the investigation and arrested Yusuf. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Chain-snatcher held, bikes, gold chains recovered

All 33 gates of TB Dam at Hospete in Ballari district were opened on Tuesday to release water. (Photo: KPN)

Farmer swept away in Badami floods

A file picture of Hubballi Railway Station after the blast on Monday.

Hubballi blast: Security beefed up at rail stations

Priyank Kharge

BSY indulging in vindictive politics: Priyank Kharge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tamil Nadu gets ready army of rescuers, helpers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs a high-level review meeting with ministers and top officials to tackle northeast monsoon in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Andhra govt likely to decide fate of Amaravati in Jan after panel submits report

The Andhra Pradesh government will decide on the future of the state's new capital, Amaravati, once the expert panel constituted to draft a comprehensive plan for its development, submits its report, official sources said. (Photo: File)

Govt should bear cost of USD 20 imposed by Pak on each Kartarpur pilgrim: Cong

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that the BJP government should bear the cost as a Sikh devotee paying for the visit to the gurudwara goes against the grain of

India is marching ahead, exit polls show clear victory for BJP: Kiren Rijiju

After the voting in two states Haryana and Maharashtra, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence of the BJP's victory. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee doesn't follow Constitution: BJP leader Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of not following the Indian Constitution. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham