Telangana Polls: Prajakutami impasse shifts to Delhi

Hyderabad: With the Communist Party of India also demanding more seats along the lines of the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy rushed to Delhi on Monday to get instructions from the All India Congress Committee on seat adjustments.

Mr Reddy will meet the party high command on Tuesday and discuss the situation among the allied parties.

The Congress was to provide two seats to the CPI in the forthcoming Assembly elections and two seats in the Council elections. It may be recalled that the CPI leaders had threatened to walk out of the Prajakutami if they didn’t get at least five seats in the Assembly elections. The TJS has been demanding about 15 seats.

Since the alliance with opposition parties will definitely help the Congress’ chances of forming the next government, it is in its interest to appease its allies to whatever extent possible.

Allied parties also want to adjust with the Congress if they get a respectable number of seats so that the anti-incumbency vote is not split.

According to Congress leaders, the party does not want to give more seats to the TJS and CPI as these parties do not have strong cadres at the ground level.