search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Sathish Sana drags Desam MP CM Ramesh’s name

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Oct 23, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Mr Sana reportedly said that after Mr Ramesh spoke to Mr Verma, he had not been called for questioning.
CM Ramesh
 CM Ramesh

Vijayawada: The name of TD Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, a close associate AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cropped up on Monday in controversial circumstances, within 10 days after income-tax raids on him on his companies.

Hyderabad businessman Sathish Babu Sana had told the CBI that Mr Ramesh had mediated with CBI director Alok Verma to secure relief in a case. Mr Sana reportedly said that after Mr Ramesh spoke to Mr Verma, he had not been called for questioning.

 

The CBI has now called the statement a fabrication to corroborate the allegations made by CBI special director Rakesh Asthana against Mr Verma.

Mr Ramesh, who is holidaying in Vienna, denied the charges that he had influenced Mr Verma.

...
Tags: alok verma, cm ramesh, sathish babu sana, n. chandrababu naidu, income-tax raids
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Poll jolt for TD; MP’s name in graft trail
Sathish Babu Sana was in CBI spotlight since 2013 Vanpic case linked to Jagan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prajakutami Leaders attack ‘dictatorship’

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Prajakutami will come to power, says N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

Cong has never insisted on Rahul Gandhi as PM: P Chidambaram

Safety of women and children should be a key characteristic of such a government which would strive to ensure that farmers do not lose their livelihood, he said. (Photo: File | ANI)

N Chandrababu Naidu will fix seat sharing, says L Ramana

N Chandrababu Naidu

TRS suppressing true workers, says senior

TRS leader, Gudimalla Ravi Kumar, has alleged that the TRS is suppressing real party workers who fought for the cause of a separate statehood and is spreading the red carpet for leaders who defect from other parties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham