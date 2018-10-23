Sathish Sana drags Desam MP CM Ramesh’s name

Vijayawada: The name of TD Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, a close associate AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cropped up on Monday in controversial circumstances, within 10 days after income-tax raids on him on his companies.

Hyderabad businessman Sathish Babu Sana had told the CBI that Mr Ramesh had mediated with CBI director Alok Verma to secure relief in a case. Mr Sana reportedly said that after Mr Ramesh spoke to Mr Verma, he had not been called for questioning.

The CBI has now called the statement a fabrication to corroborate the allegations made by CBI special director Rakesh Asthana against Mr Verma.

Mr Ramesh, who is holidaying in Vienna, denied the charges that he had influenced Mr Verma.