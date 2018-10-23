search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Manchu Manoj clears air over entry into politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 1:36 am IST
He concluded the tweet by saying that, “Now please do not draw any conclusions about my film career or political career etc.”
Manchu Manoj
 Manchu Manoj

TIRUPATI: Film actor Manchu Manoj cleared the air over his political entry and said that he was not going to enter active politics. 

Speculations were rife after Manoj tweeted on Sunday stating that he was going to start some social service work from Tirupati and would stay for a few months to launch it.

 

Soon after the actor’s tweet went viral on the social network, followers and critics drew conclusions that Manoj was going to enter active politics from the Tirupati assembly segment. 

Manoj spoke to the media in Tirupati on Monday and clarified that his motive behind the launch of social service from Tirupati was not meant for gaining access into politics.

Mentioning that he was indebted to Telugu people, who gave him fame through his films, Manoj said that, “It is our duty to serve the people, who give us a lot and hence, I decided to provide free education to the children of farmers. I will stay in Tirupati for a few months to give some shape to this project.”

Manoj also said that there were many more service oriented projects in his mind and to shape them up; he was going to include some of his friends in these project. “After a detailed analysis, within 15 days, we will develop the functionality of the project and begin our works,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Manoj said in a tweet, “Now I wish to start something from Tirupati and spread it across the globe, something which would help the youth. Yes I have a plan. My new journey will start in Rayalaseema and will spread across all of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.” 

He concluded the tweet by saying that, “Now please do not draw any conclusions about my film career or political career etc.”

...
Tags: manchu manoj, politics
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for Telangana assembly polls

N Chandrababu Naidu

Pact against TRS in trouble

Prof. M. Kodandaram

Prajakutami Leaders attack ‘dictatorship’

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Prajakutami will come to power, says N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

Cong has never insisted on Rahul Gandhi as PM: P Chidambaram

Safety of women and children should be a key characteristic of such a government which would strive to ensure that farmers do not lose their livelihood, he said. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham