Manchu Manoj clears air over entry into politics

TIRUPATI: Film actor Manchu Manoj cleared the air over his political entry and said that he was not going to enter active politics.

Speculations were rife after Manoj tweeted on Sunday stating that he was going to start some social service work from Tirupati and would stay for a few months to launch it.

Soon after the actor’s tweet went viral on the social network, followers and critics drew conclusions that Manoj was going to enter active politics from the Tirupati assembly segment.

Manoj spoke to the media in Tirupati on Monday and clarified that his motive behind the launch of social service from Tirupati was not meant for gaining access into politics.

Mentioning that he was indebted to Telugu people, who gave him fame through his films, Manoj said that, “It is our duty to serve the people, who give us a lot and hence, I decided to provide free education to the children of farmers. I will stay in Tirupati for a few months to give some shape to this project.”

Manoj also said that there were many more service oriented projects in his mind and to shape them up; he was going to include some of his friends in these project. “After a detailed analysis, within 15 days, we will develop the functionality of the project and begin our works,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Manoj said in a tweet, “Now I wish to start something from Tirupati and spread it across the globe, something which would help the youth. Yes I have a plan. My new journey will start in Rayalaseema and will spread across all of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

He concluded the tweet by saying that, “Now please do not draw any conclusions about my film career or political career etc.”