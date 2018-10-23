search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Big conspiracy behind AgriGold auctions: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Madhav says a Hitler kind of rule governs Andhra.
BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana interacts with National general secretary Ram Madhav at the dharna in Vijayawada on Monday. (DC)
 BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana interacts with National general secretary Ram Madhav at the dharna in Vijayawada on Monday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there will be a change in the regime after the 2019 polls and the BJP will play a crucial role in it, party national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the new government will help the victims of the AgriGold financial scam.

Addressing a relay hunger strike launched by the BJP demanding relief for the victims of the AgriGold Scam, in the city on Monday, Mr Ram Madhav said a Hitler kind of rule was taking place in Andhra Pradesh and the state government was totally riddled with corruption. He said the TD had become the Telugu Dopidi Party.

 

Mr Ram Madhav said that he could see a conspiracy behind the AgriGold episode involving large-scale corruption by the heads of the TD government. He pointed out that though the Essel Group had come forward to buy the properties of AgriGold that would help the victims overcome the crisis; the Andhra Pradesh government had threatened them due to which they had backed off.   

He said such protest programmes against the TD government’s alleged corruption was only the beginning and in the future the BJP would organise many such protests across the state against the large-scale corruption.

Rajya Sabha member, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that Bihar’s Lalu Yadav kind of corrupt governance was going on in Andhra Pradesh and the TD would also face the same fate of RJD in Bihar.

BJP state president, Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the state government heads had been trying to undervalue the properties and most valuable assets of AgriGold and grab them at dirt cheap prices.

He also said that Rs 3,000 crore worth Haailand resort in Guntur district was undervalued at `200 crore. The relay hunger strike launched on Monday will continue for the next four days across the state. 

...
Tags: ram madhav, agrigold scam, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




