  
Nation Politics 23 Sep 2022 'Urban naxals s ...
Nation, Politics

'Urban naxals stalled Sardar Sarovar Dam works claiming environmental hazard'

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 23, 2022, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 7:38 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedhabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that “urban Naxals and anti-development elements” having political backing had stalled the construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river in Gujarat for many years by running a campaign claiming that it would harm the environment.

He was addressing the Environment Ministers of different states after virtually inaugurating the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat via video conference.

“Urban Naxals and anti-development elements having political backing had stalled the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam by running a campaign that the project will harm the environment. Huge amount of money was wasted because of this delay. Now, when the dam is complete, you can very well judge how dubious their claims were,” Modi said.

'Urban Naxal' term is often used by some segments of the political spectrum to describe sympathisers of the Naxalism cause as well as certain social activists.

“These urban Naxals are still active. I urge you to make sure that projects aimed at bringing ease of doing business or ease of life do not get unnecessarily stalled in the name of the environment. We must have a balanced approach to counter the conspiracy of such people,” the prime minister added.

...
Tags: gujarat news, ahmedabad, sardar sarovar dam project, narendra modi, national conference on environment
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari against the Delhi government's decision banning firecrackers (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear on Oct 10 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea on firecrackers ban

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would participate in the Karnataka leg of the

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

SC agrees to list after Dussehra vacation pleas against abrogation of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during BJP's Jan Bhavna rally, in Purnea, Friday, Sep 23, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish tried to fulfil prime ministerial ambitions, backstabbed BJP: Shah



MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish tried to fulfil prime ministerial ambitions, backstabbed BJP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during BJP's Jan Bhavna rally, in Purnea, Friday, Sep 23, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Kumaraswamy demands resignation of education minister in BMS scam

File photo of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

Letters to Sonia Gandhi is Tharoor's only contribution to party: Gourav Vallabh

Vallabh's remarks were in reference to the letter sent by a group of 23 leaders, including Tharoor, to Sonia Gandhi in 2020. (Photo: Twitter)

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->