KTR takes dig at PM, FM as rupee hits record low against USD

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the rupee falling to record lows against the US dollar.

He tweeted, “Madam FM is busy looking for PM's photos in PDS shops. She will tell you that the rupee will find its natural course. All economic hardships, unemployment & inflation are due to Acts of God. Hail Vishwa Guru (sic)." He further said, "Rupee at an all time low, Jumlas at an all time high".

Sharing the tweets posted by Narendra Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2013, in which he held the then UPA government responsible for rupee depreciation, Rama Rao said, "To all those Bhakts who are giving Gyan on how world markets & Fed rates are affecting Rupee. VishwaGuru Modi Ji does not agree with your logic; Am merely quoting his amazing pearls of wisdom. Rupee is losing strength because of corruption in Union Govt."