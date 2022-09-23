  
Kishan Reddy dedicates Medak-Akkannapet railway line to nation

Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2022, 2:27 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy displays the rail ticket bought after inaugurating the Kacheguda-Medak daily passenger in Hyderabad on Friday. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy dedicated the railway line between Medak and Akkanapet to the nation and flagged off the inaugural daily passenger train from Medak to Kacheguda here on Friday.

The Akkanapet-Medak line is 17.2 km long. The project cost of Rs 205 crore was shared 50:50 between the railways and the state government. The Medak station was constructed as part of the new line is a terminal station and goods shed to facilitate freight operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy stated between the Medak-Akkanapet line helped realise the long cherished dreams people of Medak district, particularly farmers, as it would connect to the main rail route of Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Aurangabad and beyond towards Mumbai.

Member of Parliament K. Prabhakar Reddy, legislators M. Padma Devender Redd and Raghunandan, in-charge general manager of SCR Arun Kumar Jain were present.

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, medak-akkanapet railway line, medak-kacheguda daily passenger


