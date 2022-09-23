ED notices to Shabbir Ali and 3 other Congress leaders

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former ministers and senior Congress leaders Md Ali Shabbir and P. Sudarshan Reddy, both hailing from Nizamabad district, for questioning.

The Congress leaders were served notices under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2005. While Sudarshan was asked to appear before ED on October 10, Shabbir would have to appear on the next day.

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that the two leaders transferred amounts to the accounts of companies involved in the National Herald probe.

The ED also is said to have issued notices to a former MP from the city and a senior Congress woman leader who served as Minister for a long period in various Congress governments in the past.