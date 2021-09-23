Nation Politics 23 Sep 2021 YSRCP leaders vie fo ...
Nation, Politics

YSRCP leaders vie for ZPP posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2021, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 11:37 pm IST
The State Election Commission issued notification for MPP elections on Friday and for ZPP posts the next day
Vijayawada: Aspirants from YSR Congress party are lobbying hard with top leaders of the party to get key ZPP and MPP posts.

The State Election Commission issued notification for MPP elections on Friday and for ZPP posts the next day. With its emphatic wins, YSRC is all set to grab all 13 ZPP chairman posts.

 

Six of the 13 posts are reserved for SC, ST and BCs while the other seven are earmarked for OCs. Of the 660 MPP posts, 338 are reserved for SC, ST and BCs. Besides this, there are 26 co-opted members in ZPPs and 660 in MPPs, which will be given to minorities.

The ZPP chairman post in Anantapur district is reserved for a BC woman; to a general candidate in Chittoor; SC woman in Guntur; woman (general) in Krishna district; general in Kurnool; woman (general) in Prakasam; woman (general) Nellore; BC woman Srikakulam; ST woman Visakhapatnam; general Vizianagaram; BC (general) West Godavari and general in Kadapa district.

 

Of 660 MPP posts, 164 are reserved for general, 158 to general women, 78 BC women, 76 BC general, 61 SC general, 66 SC woman, 33 ST woman and 24 to ST general category. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsi and other non-Telugu people are eligible for co-opted member posts.

According to sources, Uppala Harika is arduously working to get Krishna district ZPP chairman post and recently met several top leaders in YSRC. She belongs to a political family and her father-in-law Uppala Ramprasad who was in the 2019 election fray from Pedana, gave the seat to Jogi Ramesh on an assurance of getting the MLC post. Jogi Ramesh was elected as MLA from Pedana but Ramprasad did not get MLC post hence now he is seeking ZPP chairman post for his daughter-in-law Harika.

 

Another YSRC leader Dutta Ramachandra Rao was promised an MLC post in Krishna district but was given. He is seeking the ZPP chairman post for his daughter Dutta Seetaramalakshmi, who was elected unanimously from Unguturu.

Several others are putting in efforts to get the plum post. Sources informed that the eventual choice may be a BCs as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to BCs.

In Guntur district, Kattera Christina is likely to get a chance. Sources informed that Piria Vijaya is angling for the chairman post in Srikakulam, Majji Srinivasa Rao in Vizianagaram, Shivaratnam in Visakhapatnam, V Venugopal in East Godavari, K Srinivas in West Godavari, and Buchepalli Venkayamma in Prakasam district.

 

In Nellore district, Anam Arunamma is likely to get the nod while in Kadapa it could be Amarnath Reddy, in Chittoor V Srinivas, in Anatapur Girija and in Kurnool Subba Reddy.

Tags: mpp elections, zpp elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


