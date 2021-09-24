All set for Assembly session from today, CM to unveil Dalit Bandhu roadmap in House

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao aims to unveil a roadmap for the implementation of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme when the state Assembly meets for the Monsoon Session from Friday. The brief session would last till October 1. The Legislative Council will also meet simultaneously.

TRS sources said the CM wants the House to hold a special debate on Dalit Bandhu and pass a legislation to accord constitutional status to Dalit Bandhu to enable the continuation of the scheme permanently.

The CM wants to explain the action plan on Dalit Bandhu, explainining how the government wants to cover all the 17 lakh, Dalit families, in phases. He wants to counter Opposition criticism that Dalit Bandhu was launched in Huzurabad with an eye on bypoll and that it was practically impossible to mobilize huge funds for this scheme.

This apart, during the session, the Opposition Congress and BJP want to raise the issues pertaining to the Tollywood drugs case investigation by the ED and the excise department, as also the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Singareni colony in city recently. This apart, they would raise the issues of the increasing liquor sales, the Krishna water dispute, paddy procurement, the welfare schemes not reaching people due to funds crunch, the pending irrigation projects, the failure in the issuing of job notifications etc, to challenge the government.