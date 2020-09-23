Update Dharani in 15 days: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given a 15 days deadline to the officials to upload the details of houses, plots, flats and other non-agriculture properties of people across the state which are not registered online so far.

According to the state government that over 89.47 lakh properties in local bodies have been already digitalised and left-over properties’ will also be brought on record so that the people could verify through online with a click.

The chief minister on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan held a high-level meeting on the designing of the Dharani Portal, which was part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act.

He instructed the officials all the left-over properties particularly non-agriculture should be digitised before the Dharani Portal becomes available for registration transactions. KCR asked the authorities to provide all required information to the people and help them register their properties online.

He suggested that officers from all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should cent percent register online all the

properties

The Chief Minister told officials to take the necessary caution to make the maintenance of land records cent percent transparent through the Dharani Portal.

He said “bringing cent percent transparency in land transactions is the sole and precise aim for launching the Dharani Portal.” He told the officers besides registering the properties online registration process, constitute flying squads to undertake surprise checks on how the Vaikunta Dhams are being constructed in the villages.

He said that the flying squads also to check creation of the dump yards, distribution of six saplings to each house under Haritha Haram

programme and purchasing of tractors by the Panchayats to transport garbage from houses.