Nation Politics 23 Sep 2020 Update Dharani in 15 ...
Nation, Politics

Update Dharani in 15 days: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2020, 10:58 am IST
The CM held a high-level meeting on the designing of the Dharani Portal, which was part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act
Telangana CM KCR
 Telangana CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given a 15 days deadline to the officials to upload the details of houses, plots, flats and other non-agriculture properties of people across the state which are not registered online so far.

According to the state government that over 89.47 lakh properties in local bodies have been already digitalised and left-over properties’ will also be brought on record so that the people could verify through online with a click.

 

The chief minister on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan held a high-level meeting on the designing of the Dharani Portal, which was part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act.

He instructed the officials all the left-over properties particularly non-agriculture should be digitised before the Dharani Portal becomes available for registration transactions. KCR asked the authorities to provide all required information to the people and help them register their properties online.

He suggested that officers from all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should cent percent register online all the
properties

 

The Chief Minister told officials to take the necessary caution to make the maintenance of land records cent percent transparent through the Dharani Portal.

He said “bringing cent percent transparency in land transactions is the sole and precise aim for launching the Dharani Portal.” He told the officers besides registering the properties online registration process, constitute flying squads to undertake surprise checks on how the Vaikunta Dhams are being constructed in the villages.

He said that the flying squads also to check creation of the dump yards, distribution of six saplings to each house under Haritha Haram
programme and purchasing of tractors by the Panchayats to transport garbage from houses.

 

...
Tags: kcr, telangana land revenue act, dharani website
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers keep their harvested produce on a road. — PTI photo

Kerala to move Supreme Court against Farm Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

As water supply becames irregular, residents rely on private water tankers in several localities of Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Centre allows Telangana to use forest for reservoir

According to the Board, in the History-I subject, topics like Early Vedic Period, Later Vedic Period, and Science and Technology in the chapter-II (Indus Valley Civilization & Vedic Culture) have been removed

Telangana statehood lessons removed from Inter syllabus



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Union Cabinet as Akalis oppose farm Bills

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the outgoing Union Minister of Food Processing in Narendra Modi govt.

Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among MPs suspended for unruly behaviour over farm bills

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

After Opposition boycott, Rajya Sabha passes 7 major bills in under four hours

Today's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman offers tea to suspended MPs; goes on 24-hour fast

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham