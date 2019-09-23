Nation Politics 23 Sep 2019 Dear Mr Trump, your ...
Dear Mr Trump, your presence a watershed moment: PM Modi tweets after mega event

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 23, 2019, 10:53 am IST
'The event was lively and showcased the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora,' Modi said.
 In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a blockbuster show in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for joining him at the mega event, addressing over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

''Dear Donald Trump, your presence at Howdy Modi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties,'' Narendra Modi tweeted hours after the 'Howdy Modi' event.

 

PM Modi further thanked ''all those who came for the programme''.

''The event was lively and showcased the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora,'' he tweeted.

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US.

After an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.


