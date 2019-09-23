Nation Politics 23 Sep 2019 Cong accuses PM of c ...
Cong accuses PM of campaigning for Trump, says it violates time honoured principle

ANI
Published Sep 23, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
During the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday, Modi addressed a large gathering of Indian-American community in the presence of Trump.
In another tweet, Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi has violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is in the USA as India's prime minister and not as a star campaigner in the elections there.

"Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections," Sharma tweeted on late Sunday night.

 

In another tweet, Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi has violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country.

His tweet read:" Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India."

In another tweet, the Congress MP said, "Our relationship with the United States of America has throughout been bipartisan, vis-a-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies."

During the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday, Modi addressed a large gathering of Indian-American community in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

In their speeches at the event, Trump and Modi hailed Indo-US ties with the former terming the latter as one of the greatest friends of America.

 

Tags: anand sharma, congess, bjp, rajya sabha, narendra modi, donald trump, howdy modi
Location: India, Delhi


