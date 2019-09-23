Nation Politics 23 Sep 2019 K Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrashekar Rao gifts ally MIM PAC chairman posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Depleted Congress loses PAC chair for the first time ever.
Akbaruddin Owaisi
 Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: With the Congress losing the status of the main Opposition party in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the MIM has got the opportunity of holding the post of the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the first time in its history.

Speaker Pocharam Sri-nivas Reddy on Sunday announced in the House that the MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has been appointed as the chairman of Committee.

 

The Congress had lost its main opposition status after 12 MLAs of the party merged with the TRS Legislature Party by the Speaker following from a request from them, The Congress had won 19 seats and the current strength of the Congress is six after TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from the Huzurnagar segment after his election to Lok Sabha.

The Speaker appointed the MIM floor leader as the chairman of the PAC in view of its strength in the House with 7 MLAs.

Similarly, the Speaker has announced the TRS party senior MLA S. Ramalingareddy as the chairman of the Assem-bly Estimation Commi-ttee, and TRS legislator A. Jeevan Reddy was elected as the chairman of the Assembly undertaking committee.

Meanwhile, the Telang-ana Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council were adjourned sine die on Sunday post the budget session.

Giving out details of the business transacted during the session, Legis-lative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said the budget session of the Legislative Assembly went on for 10 days while the Legislative Council sat for five days. The Assembly approved the Budget and also passed three bills during the just-concluded session.

He recounted that while the assembly session lasted for a total 59 hours, the council went on for 17 hours. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers spoke in the Assembly for 27 hours, with the CM himself accounting for six hours.

Prashanth Reddy stated that while the TRS members spoke for 19 hours, Congress MLAs did so for seven hours.

...
Tags: public accounts committee, telangana legislative assembly, akbaruddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The stone block on which the ancient inscription is engraved at Thanthonrisvaram.

New record about Kodumbalur clan found

The 45-minute show which had over 5,000 students giggling and laughing as they hung on his every comma and full stop, regarding tall boys and short girls, chappals and high heels, had an underlying sobering theme of not getting stressed up whether students were studying engineering, science, technology or arts.

Chennai: SRM campus erupts in laughter

Senior Congress leaders of the state, along with some ministers in the Kamal Nath government featured in the banner in which the party name was mentioned.

Cabaret dance in MP Congress meet, video goes viral

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Congress is dazed, struggling to find candidate: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal', check out photos

Akshay Kumar.
 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah insulted Telangana State: K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress candidates selection to start after Pala polling

Mullapally Ramachandran

Govt must learn from IIM how to keep cows, bulls away from highways: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists. (Photo: ANI)

Lies being spread about Article 370 by J&K mainstream leaders: Nadda

The BJP working president Nadda also mentioned about Sheikh Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in his address and claimed that he rigged the first Vidhan Sabha elections in 1951 and changed his stance over the status of Jammu and Kashmir after sweeping the polls. (Photo: ANI)

Don't make mistakes of 1965, 1971: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

The defence minister also cautioned the neighbouring country against promoting cross-border terrorism in the wake of developments in J&K. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham