Advisor to WB CM, Prashant Kishor praises PM Modi’s move with Trump at ‘Howdy Modi’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
The gala event in Houston attracted international headlines and a massive crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.
The show played out in advantage for both the leaders as Trump also appealed to the massive Indian-American vote bank during his part of the address and said that India has never had a better ally in the US before him. (Photo: PTI)
 The show played out in advantage for both the leaders as Trump also appealed to the massive Indian-American vote bank during his part of the address and said that India has never had a better ally in the US before him.

New Delhi: Master strategist and the man credited with Modi’s mandate in the 2014 general elections, Prashant Kishor who is currently an advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing a "strategic and smart move" to put up a show in the US and getting President Donald Trump to attend the event.

 

 

 

Kishor observed how skilfully PM Modi used Trump’s ‘vulnerability’ ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections to get him, a US President to address a rally jointly with the Prime Minister of India for the first time in history, reported India Today.

The gala event in Houston attracted international headlines and a massive crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

The show played out in advantage for both the leaders as Trump also appealed to the massive Indian-American vote bank during his part of the address and said that India has never had a better ally in the US before him.

PM Modi, on his part, pushed for Donald Trump and appealed to the audience saying "Abki baar, Trump sarkar".

Welcoming Trump, PM Modi said, "We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America."

The bonhomie between PM Modi and Donald Trump that was on display over the past few months was only further strengthened after the mega show on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi' event.

 

...
