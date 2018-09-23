‘#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor’: BJP hits back at Congress as Rafale row grows

War of words have intensified between the BJP and Congress after former French presidnet Francois Hollande's claims escalated Rafale row. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP government, which is facing a scathing attack from the Congress over Rafale controversy following former French president Francois Hollande’s claims, accused Rahul Gandhi of “repeating untruth” and slammed him for using “brazen and abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said: “They (Rahul Gandhi and Congress) betray their sense of desperation in being out-of-power. In our govt there is no corruption. No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor (All members of Rahul’s family are thieves).”

The @INCIndia & Shri. @RahulGandhi repeat untruth several times and use brazen & abusive language about @PMOIndia @narendramodi. They betray their sense of desperation in being out-of-power. In our govt there is no corruption. No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor https://t.co/o76HiaYtDh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2018

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it was wrong to expect a more mature statement from Gandhi when his "entire family is arraigned for scams like the National Herald scam and the Bofors scandal."

Prasad also condemned Rahul Gandhi for his claim that ‘Hollande is calling PM Modi a thief’ and termed the remarks as "shameful and irresponsible", saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.

Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication 'Mediapart' that France was given "no choice" on the selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance to partner with the French aerospace giant.

Several other BJP leaders and supporters also took to Twitter and lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and Congress party.

Truth is clearly not Rahul Gandhi's forte, but even dignity is too much to expect from him!



His only qualification is a surname. His entire family has bn involved in scams. Ironic of him to blame PM @narendramodi ji, India's most honest PM,in Rafale deal!#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 22, 2018

Out on bail Rahul Gandhi & his family have long been the primary source of corruption in the country. They are today blaming Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi in the Rafael deal, who has given India its most honest administration since Independence. #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 22, 2018

Rahul Gandhi is out on bail. His family is responsible for some of the most reprehensible acts in our history. Many @INCIndia leaders are facing serious corruption charges. Today they are blaming Hon’ble PM Modi, who has run India’s most honest Govt! #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) September 22, 2018

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had intensified his attack on PM Modi over the Rafale fighter jets controversy. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi had taken a dig at the Prime Minister, saying, "Desh Ka Chowkidar Chor Hai" (the custodian of the country is now a thief).

He further said, "For the first time a French ex-president is calling an Indian Prime Minister a thief."