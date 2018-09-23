search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

AIADMK MLA Karunas arrested for abusive rant against CM Palanisamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 23, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Karunas was earlier booked for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threats.
AIADMK lawmaker Karunas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house Sunday morning by a special team, police said. (Photo: File)
 AIADMK lawmaker Karunas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house Sunday morning by a special team, police said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK lawmaker Karunas was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam, the state police and few media houses.

Karunas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house Sunday morning by a special team, police said.

 

The Tiruvadanai legislator was earlier booked under various sections of the IPC for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, promoting disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threats.

While speaking at an agitation in Chennai organised by his party Mukkulathor Puli Padai, Karunas had made abusive remarks against the chief minister and even dared a police official to remove his uniform and come and fight him. He also issued a threat against the police officer.

In a 47-minute long speech, the video of which has gone viral on the social media, Karunas claimed that though he belongs to the Mukkulathors community, commonly known as Thevars, his loyalties stand with the Sasikala camp. He went on to say that many ‘disloyal’ members of his community had flocked to the EPS (Edappadi K Palanisamy) camp, in a reference to the Deputy CM, who also belongs to the Thevar community.

Karunas also flayed the media, claiming that the press was owned by Iyers and Nadars who repeatedly harp on the Nadar name.

Also Read: Karunas stirs caste pot, derides TN CM in hate speech

Following the controversial speech, V G Narayanan of the Hindu Makkal Munnani had filed a complaint with Chennai Commissioner A K Viswanathan.

Later, the MLA 'expressed regret' for his remarks and said that he did not intend to hurt any community.

“I express my deep regret if whatever I spoke in anger over what has happened has hurt anyone. I will make sure it doesn't happen again. As far as I am concerned, I only spoke about the demands of my community. It is not my intention to demean and speak ill of others," he told a Tamil news channel.

Tags: aiadmk, karunas, karunas arrested, e palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
 

Pakistani man sings Indian national anthem at Asia Cup 2018; here’s the story

"The moment Indian national anthem was played, I got a reminder of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that If India would move one step ahead then we would move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect," said Adil Taj. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

Redmi 6 Pro review: Xiaomi's yet another all-rounder

The Redmi 6 Pro offers a 19:9 1080p notched display, powerful enough hardware, decent cameras and relatively massive battery life on a budget price, making it a good all-rounder.
 

John looks intense in Batla House, shares 1st poster, but Ranbir might not be happy

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’, John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’ will clash with Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Made in China.’
 

Top 10 action / 360-degree cameras for adventure junkies

While these puny, feature-loaded action cameras are quite a wonder in themselves, 360-degree action cameras take the fun factor a notch higher.
 

Here's how Volkswagen plans to make electric cars affordable

Six years later, Volkswagen has now unveiled its MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) platform for electric cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor’: BJP hits back at Congress as Rafale row grows

War of words have intensified between the BJP and Congress after former French presidnet Francois Hollande's claims escalated Rafale row. (Photo: File | PTI)

Let MK Stalin file case, we will face it: D Jayakumar

P. Thangamani

Hawala trail leads to AICC: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra

Small fries to hurt big sharks

A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)

Congressman proposes, high command disposes

A Revanth Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham