  
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2022 KCR must come clean ...
Nation, Politics

KCR must come clean on family role in liquor scam: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 23, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 10:31 am IST
The state BJP demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao come clean on his family’s alleged links to the Delhi liquor scam.(Photo by arrangement)
 The state BJP demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao come clean on his family’s alleged links to the Delhi liquor scam.(Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The state BJP demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao come clean on his family’s alleged links to the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Today his family’s involvement in a liquor scam has come to light, who knows what will unravel tomorrow? The Chief Minister must respond. If he doesn't, it indicates that he is afraid of the truth."

Sanjay stated that he wanted a specific response from the Chief Minister on whether or not it was true that a person whose involvement in the liquor scam had come to light had organised a special flight from Hyderabad to Delhi, and whether or not it was true that members of Chandraskehar Rao's family met up with the "liquor mafia" in Delhi's Hotel Oberoi.

The state BJP leader mentioned the names of Ramachandra Pillai, Sharat Chandra Reddy, Abhishek, Srujan Reddy and Sharan Reddy as being involved in the multi-crore liquor scam

 “These are all benamis for the KCR family, all the family deals are done by them. Can the CM affirm that his family is in no way associated with them, particularly with Pillai, Sharat, Srujan and Abhishek? We demand clear answers from the Chief Minister to our specific questions,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay also criticised minister K.T. Rama Rao, asking why he hadn't spoken out about the liquor scam despite the family being implicated in it. “The minister is always active on Twitter. Why does he not tweet that no KCR family members are involved,” Sanjay asked.

He stated that "The KCR family is trying to urge upon all those involved in the liquor scam not to divulge their role with a promise of doing anything the accused demand."

According to Sanjay, the Chief Minister intended to make India a country of inebriates after enslaving a huge number of people to alcohol in Telangana while also increasing sales revenue from `3,000 crore to `30,000 crore in just eight years.

“Whenever the CM went to Delhi, I thought it was for politics, as was the case we all thought with his visits to Punjab, or Bengal. Now I have doubts if it was to spread the role of his family in liquor syndicates in those states,” he said.

Additionally, he alleged that the leaders of Telangana's TRS and Congress parties were complicit in the liquor scam. The TRS and the Congress are both involved in the liquor mafia, he continued, citing the fact that Srujan, one of the people named in the scam, was connected to a leader of the Congress.

...
Tags: delhi excise policy, bandi sanjay kumar, delhi liquor scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah wondered why the BJP which time and again spoke of massive corruption in the state has failed to initiate action against the Chief Minister.(Representational DC Image)

TRS is BJP’s B-Team, alleges Congress

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand garlanded the statue of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy on his 153th birth anniversary, at the YMCA crossroad at Narayanguda, in Hyderabad on Monday. — (DC IMage)

C V Anand garlands the statue of Raja Bhadur Venkata Ram Reddy

President of NSUI Telangana, Venkat Balmoor, said that due to change of rules, over 1,200 students had been affected.(JNTU Hyderabad logo)

NSUI decries arrest of students on peaceful protest in JNTUH campus

Sai Narayana Swamy, who cleared his intermediate from Narayana Junior College, said,

ABVP calls for junior colleges bandh today



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Parties in Kashmir vow to challenge moves to include non-local voters

A file photo of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

BJP accuses Kavitha of playing key role in Delhi liquor policy scam

A file photo of TRS MLC Kavitha (DC Photo)

Massive setback to Congress in Munugode

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy(C). (DC Image)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

KCR hits out at 'divisive forces' for polluting minds with caste and religion

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->