KCR must come clean on family role in liquor scam: Bandi

HYDERABAD: The state BJP demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao come clean on his family’s alleged links to the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Today his family’s involvement in a liquor scam has come to light, who knows what will unravel tomorrow? The Chief Minister must respond. If he doesn't, it indicates that he is afraid of the truth."

Sanjay stated that he wanted a specific response from the Chief Minister on whether or not it was true that a person whose involvement in the liquor scam had come to light had organised a special flight from Hyderabad to Delhi, and whether or not it was true that members of Chandraskehar Rao's family met up with the "liquor mafia" in Delhi's Hotel Oberoi.

The state BJP leader mentioned the names of Ramachandra Pillai, Sharat Chandra Reddy, Abhishek, Srujan Reddy and Sharan Reddy as being involved in the multi-crore liquor scam

“These are all benamis for the KCR family, all the family deals are done by them. Can the CM affirm that his family is in no way associated with them, particularly with Pillai, Sharat, Srujan and Abhishek? We demand clear answers from the Chief Minister to our specific questions,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay also criticised minister K.T. Rama Rao, asking why he hadn't spoken out about the liquor scam despite the family being implicated in it. “The minister is always active on Twitter. Why does he not tweet that no KCR family members are involved,” Sanjay asked.

He stated that "The KCR family is trying to urge upon all those involved in the liquor scam not to divulge their role with a promise of doing anything the accused demand."

According to Sanjay, the Chief Minister intended to make India a country of inebriates after enslaving a huge number of people to alcohol in Telangana while also increasing sales revenue from `3,000 crore to `30,000 crore in just eight years.

“Whenever the CM went to Delhi, I thought it was for politics, as was the case we all thought with his visits to Punjab, or Bengal. Now I have doubts if it was to spread the role of his family in liquor syndicates in those states,” he said.

Additionally, he alleged that the leaders of Telangana's TRS and Congress parties were complicit in the liquor scam. The TRS and the Congress are both involved in the liquor mafia, he continued, citing the fact that Srujan, one of the people named in the scam, was connected to a leader of the Congress.