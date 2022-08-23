HYDERABAD: Continuing his recent attacks against “those trying to divide the people,” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said such "divisive forces" were polluting the minds of the people by highlighting caste and religion.

He asked the people to raise their voice against these forces, adding that it was not wise to keep quiet after witnessing all the ills of religious and caste fanaticism.

The CM said the 'divisive forces' were belittling Mahatma Gandhi and the Gandhian ideology, addressing the closing ceremony of the two-week long Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu, held by the state government to mark 75 years of independence, at the LB Stadium here on Monday.

"Countries across the world have the greatest admiration and respect for Mahatma Gandhi. But a few sick-minded people in our country are belittling him.”

He said the government had decided to hold the diamond jubilee celebrations of independence for two-weeks in a grand manner to enlighten and awaken people to India's freedom struggle and Gandhian ideologies.

Chandrashekar Rao termed the mass singing of the National Anthem by over one crore people on August 16 and screening of Sir Richard Attenborough's film ‘Gandhi’ for over 22 lakh students as part of the two-week-long celebrations as proud moments for him and the state.

"These two events made me proud and gave me utmost satisfaction. Over 22 lakh students watched ‘Gandhi’ in theatres. Even if ten percent of these students take Gandhi as an inspiration, our country would make enormous progress in the future," Rao said.

The Chief Minister felicitated medal winners from the state in the recent Commonwealth Games, kin of freedom fighters, social reformers, noted personalities from arts, literature and culture, social services and other achievers on the occasion.