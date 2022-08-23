  
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2022 KCR hits out at &quo ...
Nation, Politics

KCR hits out at "divisive forces" for polluting minds with caste and religion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:19 am IST
A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
 A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

HYDERABAD: Continuing his recent attacks against “those trying to divide the people,” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said such "divisive forces" were polluting the minds of the people by highlighting caste and religion.

He asked the people to raise their voice against these forces, adding that it was not wise to keep quiet after witnessing all the ills of religious and caste fanaticism.

The CM said the 'divisive forces' were belittling Mahatma Gandhi and the Gandhian ideology, addressing the closing ceremony of the two-week long Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu, held by the state government to mark 75 years of independence, at the LB Stadium here on Monday.

"Countries across the world have the greatest admiration and respect for Mahatma Gandhi. But a few sick-minded people in our country are belittling him.”

He said the government had decided to hold the diamond jubilee celebrations of independence for two-weeks in a grand manner to enlighten and awaken people to India's freedom struggle and Gandhian ideologies.

Chandrashekar Rao termed the mass singing of the National Anthem by over one crore people on August 16 and screening of Sir Richard Attenborough's film ‘Gandhi’ for over 22 lakh students as part of the two-week-long celebrations as proud moments for him and the state.

"These two events made me proud and gave me utmost satisfaction. Over 22 lakh students watched ‘Gandhi’ in theatres. Even if ten percent of these students take Gandhi as an inspiration, our country would make enormous progress in the future," Rao said.

The Chief Minister felicitated medal winners from the state in the recent Commonwealth Games, kin of freedom fighters, social reformers, noted personalities from arts, literature and culture, social services and other achievers on the occasion.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bharatiya janata party, mahatma gandhi


Horoscope 23 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KCR to resume tours of districts on August 25
Divisive forces will take TS back to pre-2014 era: KCR
Centre destroying spirit of federalism: KCR

Latest From Nation

In this video grab taken near the Mahankali temple on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appears to fetch the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah

Shoe row: Bandi charged with mortgaging Telangana pride at Amit Shah's feet

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)

Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

A file photo of finance minister Harish Rao (DC)

Telangana hopeful of raising Rs 1,500 crore via market borrowings

Telangana High Court

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Parties in Kashmir vow to challenge moves to include non-local voters

A file photo of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

BJP accuses Kavitha of playing key role in Delhi liquor policy scam

A file photo of TRS MLC Kavitha (DC Photo)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Sisodia claims BJP offered to close all cases if he joins their party

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.

Blow to Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Anand Sharma quits key panel

Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->