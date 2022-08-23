  
Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

Published Aug 23, 2022, 7:55 am IST
A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)
HYDERABAD: Top Congress leaders from Telangana who were invited to Delhi by the high command had several hours of deliberations towards securing the Munugode constituency in the wake of the aggressive approach adopted by the TRS and the BJP.

The party’s strengths and weaknesses in Munugode were reviewed by party leaders Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Manickam Tagore. The state Congress was represented by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jeevan Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha and A. Maheshwar Reddy.

The meeting not only focused on strategies for the byelection, but also looked into resolving internal conflicts, particularly following the exit of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly taking the bypoll as a serious issue, particularly in the wake of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit on Sunday.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy failed to attend the meeting citing ‘humiliation’ and wished to stay away from Munugode campaign.

“The kind of attacks targeted at me is extremely heartbreaking. Revanth Reddy and his core team are attacking me personally. The below the belt attacks are increasing by the day,” he wrote in a letter to AICC president, Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting resolved to take note of Venkat Reddy’s views before finalising the name of the party’s Munugode candidate.  

Later, briefing mediapersons, Revanth Reddy emphasised that the candidate’s name will be announced shortly after seeking the opinions of leaders from the district.

With regard to Venkat Reddy, the PCC chief clarified that AICC leaders will be approaching him to address his grievances.

