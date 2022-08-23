BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says CBI probe will reveal truth in liquor scam

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation probe will reveal the role of individuals in the liquor scam in Delhi, and that the same would be the case with political leaders from Telangana who have been linked to the scam.

Addressing a press conference along with his party colleague and member of the Lok Sabha, Parvesh Singh Verma on the liquor scam and the role of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in it, Trivedi refused to elaborate on the role of Telangana politicians in the scam.

It was only two days ago a former MLA from Delhi, and a BJP leader, Manjider Singh Sarsa alleged that TRS MLC K Kavitha had a role in the issue. But on Tuesday, the BJP MPs refused to take questions on this aspect with Trivedi limiting himself to saying the CBI probe will reveal everything.

He, however, said if TRS claims innocence of its leaders on this issue, then where was the reason for arresting the BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “The arrest clearly shows that the TRS government is worried. Sanjay Bandi has every right to follow democratic methods to speak on issues, reach out to people. The TRS government must explain why he was arrested,” Trivedi said.