  
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2022 Bihar Assembly speak ...
Nation, Politics

Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
 A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP legislator, has refused to resign from his post saying that the no-confidence motion moved against him by 55 Mahagathbandan MLAs was based on “false charges.”

His statement comes a day ahead of the special Assembly session called to elect a new Speaker and for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House. The grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan government has 164 MLAs in the 243-member House.

Normally the incumbent Speaker quits after the change of government. However, Sinha has remained in the position despite the JD(U) quitting the NDA on August 10 and forming a government with the RJD and the Congress.

“In the no-confidence motion, they have overlooked many rules (sansadiya niyam). Being bound to the rules I have refused to accept the notice sent to me. They have accused me of partisanship and having a dictator-like attitude in the House which is not correct. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self-respect. Therefore, I have decided not to quit,” Sinha told reporters.

 “He should have resigned on moral grounds. It’s been fourteen days now since more than four dozen MLAs moved a no-confidence against him”, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.

A day after the formation of the new government in Bihar, around 55 MLAs had moved a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

The RJD says that “the special session is being convened for the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the house and to elect a new speaker”. The RJD insiders said that the party has also finalized the name of its leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary for the speaker’s post.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature parties of the two houses are also likely to finalize the names of its leader of the opposition in the state assembly and legislative council.

BJP leaders said that “in the present context the party will also discuss the strategy to be adopted in the state assembly”.

BJP leaders said that former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad will continue as the BJP legislature party leader in the state assembly in case it doesn’t decide on a new leader. 

...
Tags: bihar assembly, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, jd(u)-rjd alliance, mahagathbandan
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))

Allow H1N1 testing at pvt labs: Hospitals

MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (in picture), D Sridhar Babu, MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, and former MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the CBI probe the proceedings in State Beverage Corporation. Bhatti asked who benefited due to undue hike in prices of liquor in Telangana. — DC Image

Uttam links Phoenix with CM’s family

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Amaravati cases hearing adjourned to Oct. 17

The 18-ft PoP Ganesh idol readied for installation by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti. — DC Image

Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti readies 18-foot PoP Ganesha idol



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR hits out at 'divisive forces' for polluting minds with caste and religion

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Massive setback to Congress in Munugode

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy(C). (DC Image)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Poll schedule to elect new Congress chief gets underway

Sonia Gandhi and the party have been saying that the Congress would have its new president by September 20. (Representational Image)

Blow to Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Anand Sharma quits key panel

Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->