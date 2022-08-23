  
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2022 AIADMK leadership is ...
Nation, Politics

AIADMK leadership issue: Hearing on EPS' appeals adjourned to Aug 25

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2022, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 1:05 pm IST
Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Madras High Court. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned till August 25, the hearing on the appeals from AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswami challenging the orders of a single judge, which nullified the party's general council meeting held on July 11 this year and ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23, 2022.

The meeting of the party's July 11 General Council meet, its highest decision-making body, had picked Palaniswami as the interim general secretary and 'expelled' his rival O Panneerselvam amid the single leadership chorus in the main opposition party favouring the former.

When the appeals challenging the orders dated July 17 of Justice G Jayachandran came up today, Palaniswami's senior counsel Vijay Narayan prayed the bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan to stay the operation of the single judge order as it had virtually created a deadlock in the party.

Opposing grant of any stay, OPS' counsel P H Arvind Pandian submitted that instead of discussion centering around grant of any interim order, arguments on the appeals can be permitted on Thursday. Moreover, OPS' senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar will be available only on August 25.

Vijay Narayan told the judges that he was also prepared to argue the main case.

And the bench adjourned the matter till August 25, when it will be discussed in detail.

The August 17 order of the single judge had stripped EPS, as Palaniswami is also known, of the post of interim general secretary of the party and it also came in handy to OPS, who got his earlier Treasurer and Co-ordinator posts, restored. 

...
Tags: edappadi k. paaniswami, aiadmk leadership issue, madras high court, o pannearselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

DC Edit | AIADMK in a mess: OPS, EPS refuse to back down
AIADMK leadership issue: Setback for EPS as HC orders status-quo over Jul 11 GC meet
Unprecedented violence on Lloyds Road outside AIADMK headquarters

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (ANI)

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions to constitution bench

The Kerala government is taking various steps, like coming out with a mobile app, to prevent cyber crimes against children in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. (ANI)

Kerala govt to launch mobile app to prevent cyber crimes against children

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah wondered why the BJP which time and again spoke of massive corruption in the state has failed to initiate action against the Chief Minister.(Representational DC Image)

TRS is BJP’s B-Team, alleges Congress

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand garlanded the statue of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy on his 153th birth anniversary, at the YMCA crossroad at Narayanguda, in Hyderabad on Monday. — (DC IMage)

C V Anand garlands the statue of Raja Bhadur Venkata Ram Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR hits out at 'divisive forces' for polluting minds with caste and religion

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Sisodia claims BJP offered to close all cases if he joins their party

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.

Blow to Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Anand Sharma quits key panel

Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Poll schedule to elect new Congress chief gets underway

Sonia Gandhi and the party have been saying that the Congress would have its new president by September 20. (Representational Image)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->