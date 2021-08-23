Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 TMC erupts after Ben ...
Nation, Politics

TMC erupts after Bengal BJP calls Didi 'lady Taliban'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 8:50 am IST
If anyone wants to see a ‘lady Taliban’, he should come to West Bengal, said BJP leader Sayantan Basu
Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
 Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Triggering a fresh controversy, West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu on Sunday called chief minister Mamata Banerjee a “lady Taliban” and likened the Trinamul Congress’ rule in the state with that of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

During the Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Salt Lake, near Kolkata, he said: “Whatever is happening under the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan, be it suppression of opposition or killings, has also been underway in West Bengal.”

 

Referring to Ms Banerjee, Mr Basu then sarcastically added: “If anyone wants to see a ‘lady Taliban’, he should come to West Bengal. There is no need to book a ticket to visit Kabul. She can be seen in Kalighat. I am talking about the ‘lady Taliban’ who lives in Kalighat.” The chief minister continues to live in her own home in south Kolkata’s Kalighat area, that is close to the famous Kalighat temple.

Lashing out at the state BJP general secretary for his offensive remarks, Serampore TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said: “He is not only uneducated but is also uncivilised. His looks and behaviour are the same. He does not know anything about respecting women because this habit does not exist in the BJP. Nothing more can be said about him.”

 

This is, however, not the first time that Mr Basu has made controversial comments. During the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state, he, like state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, had threatened to ensure firing by the Central paramilitary forces, on the lines of the Sitalkuchi killings, on Trinamul Congress workers. This had earned him a show cause notice issued by the Election Commission.

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, west bengal bjp, lady taliban
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


