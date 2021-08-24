Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 KCR to enliven TRS w ...
KCR to enliven TRS wings; convenes emergency meet today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Party sources said the meeting would discuss restructuring the parent body of the party, and the students, women, labour and youth wings
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to restructure the party at all levels with an eye on the December 2023 Assembly polls. Rao has convened an emergency meeting of the party's state committee at Telangana Bhavan at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Party sources said the meeting would discuss restructuring the parent body of the party, and the students, women, labour and youth wings which have remained inactive for over three years.

 

The meeting will discuss the organisational structure including constitution of village, mandal, district and state committees, and finalise the deadlines for the exercise. The meeting will also discuss the action plan for the party cadres in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu.

The Chief Minister reportedly could not focus on party's organisational structure since 2018 due to a series of elections starting from the December 2018 Assembly polls. The party has not conducted annual plenary sessions since 2018; The last plenary was held in April of that year. The party usually conducts plenary sessions on April 27 every year to mark its formation on April 27, 2001.

 

In 2019, the plenary was cancelled due to Lok Sabha polls in April 2019 and it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions. In the plenary meetings, party's organisational issues are discussed, committees at all levels are constituted to strengthen party and heads of various party wings are appointed. With no plenary sessions for the last three years, except for state-level committee, there is no party committee existing at present.

Chandrashekar Rao wants to activate all wings to warm up the party's rank and file for 2023 December Assembly polls in the wake of Opposition Congress and the BJP stepping up political activities across the state although Assembly polls are 27 months away, it is learnt.

 

The party conducted a membership drive in February this year during which it enrolled over 60 lakh members across the state. The party originally planned to complete all organisational polls and appointments by April 27 plenary this year. But due to Covid second wave, all these plans went haywire, said sources.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dalit bandhu, trs, 2023 assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


