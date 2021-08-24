Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 Huzurabad gets anoth ...
Nation, Politics

Huzurabad gets another Rs 500 cr Dalit Bandhu funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:55 am IST
The CM directed finance department officials to release the balance of Rs 1,000 crore within a week
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday released the second instalment of Rs 500 crore for implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency. An equal amount was released as the first instalment on August 9.

The funds have been kept at the disposal of the Karimnagar district collector.

 

This is in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's promise of implementing the scheme in Huzurabad on a pilot basis by allocating Rs 2,000 crore in order to give Rs 10 lakh to each dalit family in the constituency.

The CM directed finance department officials to release the balance of Rs 1,000 crore within a week. Speaking at a public meeting in Huzurabad on August 16, after formally launching Dalit Bandhu, the Chief Minister promised to release the earmarked Rs 2,000 crore within two weeks.

According to official estimates, there are 20,929 Dalit families in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, including 5,323 families in Huzurabad mandal, 4,346 in Kamalapur mandal, 3,678 in Veenavanka mandal, 4,996 in Jammikunta mandal and 2,586 families in Illanthakunta mandal, for whom Dalit Bandhu will be extended on a saturation basis.

 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, huzurabad bypolls, dalit bandhu, dalit family
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


