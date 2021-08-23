Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 DBT for free power i ...
Nation, Politics

DBT for free power invokes good response from farmers in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 12:19 am IST
According to officials, around 92 per cent of farmers gave their consent to power utilities to implement the DBT scheme
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for ‘YSR Free Power’ scheme received massive response from farmers in all the 13 districts in the state. According to officials, around 92 per cent of farmers gave their consent to power utilities to implement the DBT scheme.

The officials stated that the state government had introduced the DBT for free power scheme which the government of India also suggested to implement in order to improve the quality of power with accountability. The state government had taken all necessary steps to protect the interest of farmers and gave instructions to power utilities to go forward only after obtaining willingness from farmers to implement the DBT in the free power scheme, they said.

 

Officials said even though the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) fixed a tariff of Rs 5.73 per unit on an average for agriculture power supply, there would not be any burden on farmers as the government would bear the entire amount in the form of subsidy. The DBT scheme implemented as a pilot project in Srikakulam district was successful with 98.6 per cent of farmers giving consent voluntarily for installing meters and entering into agreement, officials said.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the government took every effort to safeguard the interests of farmers. He assured that under the DBT scheme, no farmer needed to pay a single penny from their pockets as the government would deposit the entire amount in the accounts of farmers. He stated that the farmers would pay to power utilities which would give a right to farmers to question the utilities to provide highly qualitative power.

 

Srinivas Reddy asked officials to go for a vigorous awareness campaign to clarify all doubts and apprehensions if any among the farmers and explain the benefits of DBT of free power scheme and involve remaining farmers in the scheme that would directly benefit them.

...
Tags: direct benefit transfer (dbt), balineni srinivasa reddy, ysr free power
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. — Twitter

DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

Many farmers had shifted to commercial crops in kharif 2021 as they suffered losses in paddy cultivation. — Representational image/DC

Paddy farmers shift to cotton, soya crops

The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)

Bandi’s yatra put off again due Kalyan Singh’s demise

The laxity of the civic body’s revenue wing in collecting income from advertisements since 2017-18 was found by an ACB team during verification of records in the corporation’s revenue and town planning wings a couple of days back.

NMC loses Rs 85 lakh advt revenue, ACB suspects insider job



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->