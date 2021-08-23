Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 Cops rule out attack ...
Nation, Politics

Cops rule out attack on BJP corporator by TRS men

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Sravan Kumar had lodged a complaint alleging that he was stabbed with a beer bottle by TRS activists in GHMC premises on August 15
BJP Malkajgiri corporator Vurapalli Sravan Kumar. (Photo:Facebook)
 BJP Malkajgiri corporator Vurapalli Sravan Kumar. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police, who are investigating a reported attack on BJP Malkajgiri corporator Vurapalli Sravan Kumar, said that they had not found any evidence to substantiate the allegations levelled by the corporator.

Kumar had lodged a complaint alleging that he was stabbed with a beer bottle by TRS activists in GHMC premises on August 15.

 

"TRS Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, along with corporators Prem Kumar, Ramu Yadav, former corporator Jagadish Goud, Sathish Kumar, Gunda Niranjan, Naka Prabhakar Goud and 50 others started abusing and attacked me with beer bottles and other sharp-edged items with an intention to eliminate me," Kumar said in the FIR copy.

On the progress of investigations into the incident, which was followed by days of protests by BJP cadre, a Malkajgiri police officer said “We have analysed several hours of CCTV footage in the premises of GHMC office. We have not found any beer bottles as claimed by the complainant. We did not find any concrete evidence to substantiate the allegations. Subsequently, we issued a notice under 91 CrPC to submit any credible evidence to augment their version."  

 

Confirming the same, Kumar told Deccan Chronicle "I have received a notice from Malkajgiri police. Accordingly, I have submitted 10 videos and names of 20 eyewitnesses. There is more evidence than has been listed in the reply."

The copy of Kumar's reply to the police notice is in the possession of this correspondent.

"I have approached GHMC officials to get the CCTV footage. However, police have already collected the footage. I fear that evidence would be tampered," said Kumar, adding that there has been no arrest so far.

 

It is pertinent to note that Malkajgiri police booked cases against the opposite parties. In one, they booked a case against Hanumanth Rao's associates in connection with the attack on Kumar on Sunday. Further, based on complaints from TRS members, they booked a case against Sravan Kumar and his associates.

Both cases have been booked under sections 307, 323, 324, 354, 143, 147, 149 and also under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act-1971.

...
Tags: vurapalli sravan kumar, bjp malkajgiri corporator
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. — Twitter

DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

Many farmers had shifted to commercial crops in kharif 2021 as they suffered losses in paddy cultivation. — Representational image/DC

Paddy farmers shift to cotton, soya crops

The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)

Bandi’s yatra put off again due Kalyan Singh’s demise

The laxity of the civic body’s revenue wing in collecting income from advertisements since 2017-18 was found by an ACB team during verification of records in the corporation’s revenue and town planning wings a couple of days back.

NMC loses Rs 85 lakh advt revenue, ACB suspects insider job



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->