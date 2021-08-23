Nation Politics 23 Aug 2021 CM asks Ministers to ...
CM asks Ministers to visit schools, PU colleges re-opening tomorrow

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 12:44 am IST
In a set of tweets, Bommai asked the students to review the precautionary measures for COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Bengaluru: With schools for class nine and ten and pre-university colleges in Karnataka opening from Monday, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai asked his Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses to encourage teachers and students.

In a set of tweets, Bommai asked the students to review the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

 

"Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools & colleges from tomorrow. I urge my Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes," Bommai tweeted.

He said the State government has decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of the children.

Stating that all safety measures have been taken as suggested by experts, Bommai said, "I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour."

 

The schools and colleges were shut following the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting children.

Karnataka conducted the 10th class examination this year defying the COVID scare.

Tags: karnataka, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


