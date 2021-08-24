Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 Centre readying vacc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre readying vaccine for children: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Reddy said that 1,222 oxygen plants have been set up in the country under PM Cares funds
He pointed out that the Centre has so far sent 1,68,61,809 doses of vaccine to the state and another 13,18,000 doses were in storage. He said that distribution of free rice to 80 crore people will continue till October and be continued further if required. — DC Image
 He pointed out that the Centre has so far sent 1,68,61,809 doses of vaccine to the state and another 13,18,000 doses were in storage. He said that distribution of free rice to 80 crore people will continue till October and be continued further if required. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre will shortly come up with a Covid vaccine for children.
On an inspection visit to Gandhi Hospital here on Monday, he spoke to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao about the functioning of oxygen plants.
He also took treatment for a small wound that he sustained on his head during his recent Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that 1,222 oxygen plants have been set up in the country under PM Cares funds. Six of them were functioning in Gandhi Hospital, where another six have been lined up. He said steps were being taken to set up oxygen plants at 41 places in Telangana.

 

Reddy pointed out that the Centre has so far sent 1,68,61,809 doses of vaccine to the state and another 13,18,000 doses were in storage. He said that distribution of free rice to 80 crore people will continue till October and be continued further if required.

The minister said that during the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, he advised people to take Covid precautions. He thanked party karyakartas and well wishers who had graced the yatra, which helped him to spread the message of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. He said he had noticed overwhelming support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives.

 

He said that they were vaccinating even those without Aadhaar card and also foreigners out of humanitarian considerations. He made it clear that the vaccine would be exported only after it is received free of cost by everyone in the country.

...
Tags: union minister for tourism and culture g. kishan reddy, covid vaccine for children, jan ashirwad yatra, 1222 oxygen plants in india, 16861809 doses of vaccine, free rice to 80 crore people, sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas, aadhaar card
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

MLC Nara Lokesh demanded the state government to explain to women why it was not able to book cases and give stringent punishments under the Disha Act. — DC Image

TD plans statewide protest against fuel price hike

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during the launch of National Monetisation Pipeline, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

FM lists Rs.6-lakh crore government assets to be sold in four years

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

According to the data, the state reported 925 dengue cases last year, while a year before that it was 5,286 the worst in six years. Representational Image. (PTI)

Rise in dengue cases adds to worries of health authorities in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->