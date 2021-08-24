Centre readying vaccine for children: Kishan Reddy

He pointed out that the Centre has so far sent 1,68,61,809 doses of vaccine to the state and another 13,18,000 doses were in storage. He said that distribution of free rice to 80 crore people will continue till October and be continued further if required. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre will shortly come up with a Covid vaccine for children.

On an inspection visit to Gandhi Hospital here on Monday, he spoke to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao about the functioning of oxygen plants.

He also took treatment for a small wound that he sustained on his head during his recent Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that 1,222 oxygen plants have been set up in the country under PM Cares funds. Six of them were functioning in Gandhi Hospital, where another six have been lined up. He said steps were being taken to set up oxygen plants at 41 places in Telangana.

Reddy pointed out that the Centre has so far sent 1,68,61,809 doses of vaccine to the state and another 13,18,000 doses were in storage. He said that distribution of free rice to 80 crore people will continue till October and be continued further if required.

The minister said that during the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, he advised people to take Covid precautions. He thanked party karyakartas and well wishers who had graced the yatra, which helped him to spread the message of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. He said he had noticed overwhelming support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives.

He said that they were vaccinating even those without Aadhaar card and also foreigners out of humanitarian considerations. He made it clear that the vaccine would be exported only after it is received free of cost by everyone in the country.