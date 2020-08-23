151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2020 Punjab CM Amarinder ...
Nation, Politics

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposes challenge to Gandhi family leadership

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2020, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 5:34 pm IST
In a statement, Singh said the need today is for a strong opposition against the BJP-led NDA
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Source: Twitter
 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Source: Twitter

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opposed the bid by some Congress leaders to challenge the Gandhi family leadership in the party, saying this is not the time to raise such an issue.

In a statement, Singh said the need today is for a strong opposition against the BJP-led NDA which is out to destroy the country's constitutional ethos and democratic principles.

 

The veteran Congress leader said the NDA's success was attributable to the absence of a strong and united Opposition.

"The move by these Congress leaders to demand a re-haul of the party at this critical juncture would be detrimental to its interests, and the interests of the nation," he said.

"What the Congress needs is a leadership that is acceptable not just to a few but to the entire party, through its rank and file, and the nation at large," he said, adding that the Gandhis were the right fit for this role.

 

"Sonia Gandhi should continue to helm the Congress as long as she wants," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should thereafter take over as he is fully competent to lead the party.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

Some Congress leaders, including ex-ministers, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for the overhaul of the organisational structure and changes to the leadership.

 

The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated.

...
Tags: congress leadership, amarindar singh


Latest From Nation

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident of a housing society for COVID-19 coronavirus test during a door-to-door testing programme. AFP Photo

Active COVID cases in Chennai show a rise after 40-day break

Health workers wearing protective gear use fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of residents during a COVID-19 coronavirus screening at Dharavi slums in Mumbai. AFP Photo

We crossed 3 million COVID cases today, but health ministry stresses the good numbers

Workers walk past a closed market area during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. AP Photo

Union home ministry to come up with uniform lockdown guidelines for all states

Dr Nagendra with his family

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on leadership ahead of CWC meet

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Listen to students' Mann Ki Baat on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together: Nadda

BJP working committee meeting in Patna. — PTI photo

Ranjan Gogoi tipped to be BJP Assam CM candidate

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi pushes for toys inspired by Indian culture to mould children's minds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham