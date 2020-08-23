151st Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 23 Aug 2020 Listen to students&# ...
Nation, Politics

Listen to students' Mann Ki Baat on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
There have been demands from several students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases
Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to consider the concerns of students on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and arrive at an acceptable solution.

There have been demands from several students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

 

"GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

 

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

"The COVID-19 situation in the country is yet to normalise. In such a situation, if students who are taking NEET and JEE, and their parents have raised concerns, then these should be taken into consideration by the government and those conducting these exams," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

Tags: anti-neet protest, jee exam, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


