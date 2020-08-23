151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2020 BJP, JD(U), LJP to f ...
Nation, Politics

BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together: Nadda

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
The BJP has been maintaining that the ruling National Democratic Alliance is intact in the state
BJP working committee meeting in Patna. — PTI photo
 BJP working committee meeting in Patna. — PTI photo

New Delhi: BJP President J P Nadda said on Sunday that all three NDA constituents in Bihar, the JD(U), LJP and his party, will fight the coming assembly polls in the state together with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, and expressed confidence that it will emerge victorious.

Nadda's remarks at a virtual meet of the Bihar BJP comes amid a bitter war of words between Kumar's JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-headed LJP.

 

The BJP has been maintaining that the ruling National Democratic Alliance is intact in the state and has stuck to Kumar's projection as its chief ministerial face.

Nadda also claimed that the opposition in Bihar as well as elsewhere has become a "spent force" and asserted that the BJP is the only party which is being looked at by people with hope.

The opposition has neither ideology nor vision nor any spirit to serve people, and it can't rise above petty politics, he added.

He praised the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in the state.

 

The special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implemented in "letter and spirit", he said, asking the state BJP to go to people with its details.

Nadda also shared details of the Modi government's work to boost health care measures to battle the pandemic and to provide relief to people, especially the poor, with several packages.

Assembly elections in the state are due in October-November.

...
Tags: bihar polls, bihar assembly elections 2020
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


