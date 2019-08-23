Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 TRS cadre strength h ...
TRS cadre strength hits 60 lakh, turns largest in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 23, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 1:32 am IST
KTR orders the formation of village committees.
TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at review meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti has emerged as the largest party in the state with 60 lakh members including 20 lakh active members.

After the TRS, the Congress has around 20 lakh members and the BJP 14 lakh. The BJP has decided to enrol another 18 lakh members.

 

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday reviewed the membership drive with constituency incharges and asked them to form village and mandal committees by the month-end.

TRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy while talking to mediapersons said the village and mandal level committees would have 51 per cent representation from the SC, BC and minorities.

He said the Gajwel Assembly segment which was the home segment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stood first as 90,575 people enrolled as members from the segment.

Mr Reddy said the construction of party offices in the district headquarters would  be completed in two months and inaugurated at Dasara.

Tags: trs, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


