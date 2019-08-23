Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 Telangana ambitious ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana ambitious Rs 2 lakh crore budget for FY2019-20

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Revenue-earning departments are worried by the target fixed by the government to boost budget figures.
Fresh after winning elections in December, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao presented a vote-on-account budget on February 22 with an outlay of Rs 1,82,017 crores for FY2019-20.
 Fresh after winning elections in December, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao presented a vote-on-account budget on February 22 with an outlay of Rs 1,82,017 crores for FY2019-20.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s proposal of a Rs 2 lakh crore budget for FY2019-20 looks ambitious in view of its dismal performance in FY2018-19 and the current financial year’s first quarter. A full-fledged Budget is to be presented next month.

Revenue-earning departments are worried by the target fixed by the government to boost budget figures.

 

Fresh after winning elections in December, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao presented a vote-on-account budget on February 22 with an outlay of Rs 1,82,017 crores for FY2019-20. He is said to have inst-ructed officials to prepare budget estimates with a revised outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore. But the decline in Central grants for the first quarter of the current financial year has caused concern.

During the first quarter of FY 2018-19, the Centre released Rs 2,252 crores but in the first quarter a year later, the Centre released Rs 1,351.3 crores for various schemes.

Decrease in Central tax collection may hit state’s capex expenditure
Finance department sources revealed that the shortfall was due to the decrease in Central tax collection across the country. As a result the share of tax devolution and allocation of grants for Centrally-sponsored schemes to all states have fallen considerably.

The Comptroller and Audit General’s unaudited provisional figures indicated that the projected revenue receipts were Rs 1,67,859 crore in FY 2018-19; the actual revenue receipts were Rs 1,28,435 crore; and actual expenditure was Rs 1,19,723 crore.

With Central grants declining and the CM’s promise to enhance the Asara schemes and others, officials say welfare expenditure will double in the current year, which will affect capital expenditure.

Though the government projected about Rs 6,000 crore surplus in the interim budget, the CAG figures say that in the first quarter the expected revenue receipts of Rs 25,341 crore fell short at Rs 19,949 crore.

In the first quarter there was a deficit of Rs 944 crore in actual estimates of revenue receipts. It adds up to a worrying picture.

In FY 2018 -19, the government achieved 77.43 per cent of targeted revenue receipts. It estimated a revenue of Rs 1,30,975 crore but the actual receipts are Rs 1,01,420 crore, which is less than around two per cent when compared with FY 2017-18.

...
Tags: telangana government, budget, financial year
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mr Rao told the ACB that he had approached the accused officer Nimma Giri via a mandal surveyor to issue a revenue location sketch.

ACB arrests tahsildar who did not return Rs 10,000 bribe amount

This resulted in the arrest of two Bangladesh nationals, who illegally entered the country and a man who they referred to as their customer.

Hyderabad: Police rescue Bangla girl

A police officer said that the family tested if the datura powder was effective, by feeding Maruti in small doses.

Hyderabad: Family searched on Net, found datura to kill dad

Indrani Mukerjea.

Accused to face Indrani Mukerjea at Byculla jail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan wants High Court to be set up in Rayalaseema

After winning the elections, Mr Reddy said that he was in principle resolved to return the land to farmers who were unwilling to part with it or which the government does not need any longer.

PM Modi leaves for France as part of 3-nation visit

During his visit to France, the prime minister is also scheduled to address the Indian community in Paris and also inaugurate the Memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah arrives in Goa for two-day Western Zonal Council meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and administrators from Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will attend the conclave. (Photo: ANI)

Had Chidambaram surrendered earlier, his dignity would have stayed intact: BJP MP

BJP Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not respecting law of the land and thwarting arrests while stating that 'his dignity would have remained intact, had he surrendered earlier'. (Photo: ANI)

Oppn parties protest in Delhi, demand release of leaders detained in J&K

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham