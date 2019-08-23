Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 Portfolio heat on BS ...
Nation, Politics

Portfolio heat on BS Yediyurappa and doctoring charge too!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 23, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Sources in Mr Yediyurappa's camp, however, spiked speculation about alterations of the list of ministers.
BS Yediyurappa.
 BS Yediyurappa.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, left for New Delhi on Thursday evening amid speculation that he doctored the list given by central leaders of BJP in order to accommodate some of his die-hard supporters in the cabinet at the eleventh hour.

Though he told the media that portfolios would be announced on his return from Delhi after due consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president and home minister Amit Shah, sources in the party said top leaders are upset and therefore appointed Mr Nalin Kumar Kateel as state unit president hours after the oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday. Besides, Mr Yediyurappa is under tremendous pressure from senior ministers who are demanding plum portfolios on one hand, senior leaders who did not make it to the cabinet on the other, and 17 rebels of Congress and JD (S), now contesting their disqualification in the Supreme Court, but helped the BJP form the new government.

 

Sources in Mr Yediyurappa's camp, however, spiked speculation about alterations of the list of ministers, and insisted that their leader will secure the go-ahead for allocation of portfolios during his meetings with Mr Shah and working president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday. Besides, appointment of chairpersons for state-owned boards and corporations, too, will be approved during these meetings, sources added.

...
Tags: bs yediyurappa, bjp, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

HD Kumaraswamy.

Will expose BSY within three months, says HD Kumaraswamy

Uprooted trees damage a carrot processing unit at Pykara along Ooty-Gudalur road. (Photo: DC)

Fresh rain spells in Ooty, Gudalur uproot trees

A file photo of BJP MLA Umesh Katti (extreme right) addressing the media in Belagavi.

Umesh Katti-Siddaramaiah phone talk sets tongues wagging

Taking the same into consideration, the minister noted that all commercial buildings, theaters, malls, marriage halls, bog and small eateries must necessarily ensure that RWH system is installed at the earliest. (Photo: DC)

Install RWH in a month, S P Velumani tells panchyats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Khammam: 60-day plan: GPs, ULBs to be made green

To begin with, farmers’ issues would be addressed on a war footing.

Update cadre activities every day, BJP chief tells incharges

Dr K. Laxman.

Rayapati set to quit Telugu Desam, will join BJP

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao.

Andhra Pradesh tightens sale of liquor in rural areas

Earlier, the state government had decided to run all liquor shops through the AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd instead of private parties

Jagan wants High Court to be set up in Rayalaseema

After winning the elections, Mr Reddy said that he was in principle resolved to return the land to farmers who were unwilling to part with it or which the government does not need any longer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham