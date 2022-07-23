  
Nation Politics 23 Jul 2022 Uttam demands high-l ...
Nation, Politics

Uttam demands high-level probe on Kaleshwaram scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 23, 2022, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (DC)
 Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (DC)

NEW DELHIHYDERABAD: Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that the BJP and the TRS governments at Centre and the state clarify their stand on national project status for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS).

"Both TRS and BJP governments must clarify as to why a project built at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and called Asia's biggest irrigation project is not eligible to be included in the list of national projects. If the project is not economically viable, then all those involved in its designing, construction and execution should be severely punished by ordering a high-level probe," he demanded.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former state Congress chief, said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao should reply on the Centre's stand that the Kaleshwaram project was not eligible to get national project status.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS government did not seek investment clearance for the Kaleshwaram project as its benefit-cost ratio was too low, which makes it highly unviable.

“By redesigning the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project, the TRS government doubled the project cost to over Rs 1 lakh crore. It was built not to bring water to farmers but to fill the pockets of the KCR family,” he alleged. The TRS government was always hesitant to answer real questions on the exact capital cost, operational cost, cost-benefit ratio, viability and justification of taking high-cost loans for the Kaleshwaram Project.

"The Kaleshwaram project has benefited only the KCR family while the people of Telangana and their future generations are now forced to repay loans and interest from their hard-earned money," the former TPCC chief said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the submergence of two pump houses of Kaleshwaram in recent rains had exposed the poor quality of work. "To cover up this failure, KCR came up with a ridiculous, utterly silly, immature and unscientific explanation of a foreign conspiracy behind cloud burst in Telangana," he said.

" BJP leaders are maintaining a strange silence on the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. The Centre has the proof of this big scam. Then why is the BJP government not ordering an inquiry, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked.

"The TRS government did not seek investment clearance and BJP government did not insist on it. Therefore, both TRS and BJP are equally involved in the scam," he alleged.

...
Tags: kaleshwaram no national status, kaleshwaram scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Flood rehabilitation commissioner Praveen Kumar said all villages will be supplied pure drinking water in West Godavari district by reinstating all RWS schemes within 48 hours. — Representational Image/PTI File

Enumeration of damage starts in flood-affected areas

MLA Malladi Vishnu said 100 new roads of 22.98km have been completed with Rs 24.71 crore. — Representational Image/DC

115 road works to start in Vijayawada Central

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitation to Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand at the camp office on Friday. — By Arrangement

Niti Aayog lauds Rythu Bhorasa Kendram, Welfare Programmes as remarkable schemes

Former minister Etala Rajendar — Facebook

KCR refused to listen to expert advice on Kaleshwaram: Etala



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

In push for south, BJP picks 4 for Rajya Sabha

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.

TRS MPs disrupt parliament for fifth day over inflation, GST

In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->