TRS MPs disrupt parliament for fifth day over inflation, GST

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2022, 3:13 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 3:13 am IST
In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: TRS members obstructed proceedings in Parliament for the fifth straight day on Friday, demanding a debate on rising prices of essential commodities and imposition of GST on packaged milk and food items.

In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. Waving placards and raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded that the Centre control prices of essential commodities and withdraw GST on packaged milk and food items. They were joined by members from other Opposition parties who also staged a protest at the Speaker's podium.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid protests. Similar scenes were witnessed after the house reassembled at 2 pm.

Amid the din in the Lok Sabha, earth sciences minister Jitendra Singh moved the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022. Although, continuous sloganeering by TRS MPs and others disrupted debate, the House passed the Bill. The Speaker adjourned the house for the day soon thereafter.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed equally stormy scenes. TRS and opposition members also made similar demands after storming the well.

Horoscope 23 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

