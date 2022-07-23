  
Kishan renews plea for suitable land for ESI hospital at Ramagundam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:48 am IST
A team of officials visited the site for the proposed hospital. The locals told the team that the allotted site was located near a park and it was difficult to walk freely, Kishan Reddy said. — DC Image
 A team of officials visited the site for the proposed hospital. The locals told the team that the allotted site was located near a park and it was difficult to walk freely, Kishan Reddy said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote to the state government seeking a new site for the proposed state-of-the-art 100-bed ESI Hospital at Ramagundam, saying the land currently allocated for the institution came with some problems.

He said the Centre was willing to construct the state-of-the-art hospital, but at a new site, to cater to the medical needs of people.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy recalled that he had written to the Chief Minister on June 30 asking him to allocate land for the ESI Hospital at Ramagundam.

"It was reported that the state government had allotted land for the hospital adjacent to a graveyard. A team of officials visited the site for the proposed hospital. The locals told the team that the allotted site was located near a park and it was difficult to walk freely," Kishan Reddy said.

He asked the state government to search for an alternative land in Ramagundam. The Centre would construct the hospital, the Union minister said.

Location: India, Telangana


