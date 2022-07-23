  
Nation Politics 23 Jul 2022 Hoist flag in every ...
Nation, Politics

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2022, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 2:09 am IST
The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)
 The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the countrymen on Friday to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between August 13-15 to strengthen the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement drew criticism from the Opposition, which alleged that the appeal was being made by “a campaigner for the organisation which took 52 years to hoist the national flag in Nagpur.”

The Opposition also slammed the government for the recent amendment to the Flag Code and “destroying the livelihood of those who made the national flags from khadi.” The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that the Har Ghar Tiranga movement will deepen "our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted.

"Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams,” said Modi, adding that this year India is marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The PM also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a similar appeal, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “With this campaign, the tricolour will be hoisted on about 20 crore houses across the country, which will work to further brighten the unbroken flame of patriotism in the minds of every citizen, especially the youth.”

Shah said people will be able to increase respect and attachment for the tricolour among the younger generation and tell them about the sacrifice of the heroes who fought for our freedom. He said the national flag not only unites every citizen but also strengthens the spirit of devotion towards the nation among the people.

The Opposition, however, cried foul. Slamming the government, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Hypocrisy Zindabad! They are destroying the livelihood of those who made the national flags from Khadi, which Nehru ji described as the uniform of India's independence. He has been a campaigner for the organisation, which took 52 years to hoist the National Flag in Nagpur."

Citing the recent amendment in the Flag Code, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, "Modi Ji, the tricolour made of Khadi shows the self-reliance of the country and represents the livelihood of lakhs of people who are associated with it. I hope on this historic day you will listen to the Khadi flag manufacturers and take a sensitive decision on their demand."

...
Tags: amit shah-narendra modi, har ghar tiranga programme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The racket was unearthed following a complaint from a woman to the Uppal police at night on July 11. (Representational Image)

Online flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad; six held

A Bonalu procession moves from Langar Houz to the Jagadamba temple at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad (Photo: DC File/Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic curbs for Bonalu in Old City

CM Jagan was holding a review meeting at the CM camp office here on Friday, on the education department. (Photo By Arrangement)

AP to introduce digital teaching in every classroom: CM Jagan

The team members inspected the damages caused to houses, roads, crops and other infrastructure. They also interacted with the affected people. (Photo: File/ By Arrangement)

Central team wraps up flood damage assessment



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Murmu scripts history; becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)

Presidential election marred by cross-voting charges

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari, cast their votes for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi (PTI)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->