CM Jagan to meet key party men to bolster YSRC

He said party coordinators and district party presidents should work actively. They must shoulder additional responsibilities apart from guarding their assembly constituencies. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would mingle with party cadres. He would meet 50 key workers from each assembly constituency from August 4 to strengthen the party.

Jagan conducted a meeting with YSRC regional coordinators and district party presidents here on Friday night.

He said party coordinators and district party presidents should work actively. They must shoulder additional responsibilities apart from guarding their assembly constituencies. They are responsible for monitoring party-wise programmes.

The CM said, “With trust in all of you, I entrusted the responsibility as party coordinators and district presidents. Hence, all should work with sincerity and dedication.“

Jagan said party coordinators should also go on tours to their assigned constituency areas and they review Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutvam programmes at the field level. They should coordinate and supervise matters with the district presidents.

He said the leaders must explain the aims and objects of the mass contact programme in detail to the people and resolve local problems.

Regional coordinators and district chiefs should take forward the party agenda and ensure that the Gadapa Gadapaku programme is held in six village/ward secretariats every month. He would directly interact with cadres from August 4.

The CM said, “You should ensure that the programme is held in six places every month. We are funding village/ward secretariats and each constituency with Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore respectively per month. The amount should be put to best use. The committees at district, mandal and city levels should be formed on time along with affiliated organisations. In tune with our policy of women empowerment, due representation should be given to them right from booth committees.”