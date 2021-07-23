Nation Politics 23 Jul 2021 Row over Pegasus aga ...
Nation, Politics

Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2021, 8:16 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 8:28 am IST
Both Houses were adjourned till Friday after several adjournments in the course of the day
As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)
 As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Amid high drama in the Rajya Sabha, the Pegasus snooping issue rocked both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition protested over a range of issues, but things got particularly heated when Trinamul Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement paper from electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he rose to speak on the snooping controversy.

Both Houses were adjourned till Friday after several adjournments in the course of the day. The Lok Sabha was adjourned repeatedly after the Opposition protested vociferously and refused to relent despite repeated requests from the Chair. The Upper House too saw several adjournments and could not transact any business as the Opposition cornered the government on a number of issues.

 

These included the income-tax raids on some media groups, the alleged Pegasus spyware controversy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the government, among others.

High drama unfolded in the Rajya Sabha after lunch as the Opposition staged a protest over these issues. Things got particularly heated when Trinamul MP Santanu Sen snatched a statement paper from electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he rose to speak on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Mr Sen tore the paper and threw it towards the deputy chairman, Mr Harivansh, who was in the Chair.

 

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw, who was due to make a statement on the phone tapping issue, rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. Mr Harivansh urged the protesting MPs to desist from “unparliamentary behaviour” and go back to their seats and let the minister complete his statement.

As Mr Vaishnav began delivering his statement, TMC MP Santanu Sen went to his seat and snatched the paper from the minister and tore it apart, thus preventing him from speaking for a while. As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid another copy of it on the table of the House and the House had to be adjourned. But before that, a heated exchange took place between Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Trinamool MP and marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

 

“Members seem to be not interested in discussing the people’s issues,” Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said while adjourning the proceedings for the day in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Vaishnaw’s statement on the alleged snooping allegations was a repeat of what he said on Monday. He reiterated that “illegal surveillance is not possible” in India “with the checks and balances in our laws and our robust institutions”.

“In India, there is a well-established procedure through which lawful interception of electronic communication is carried out for the purpose of national security, particularly on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, by agencies at the Centre and the states. The requests for these lawful interceptions of electronic communication are made as per relevant rules under the provisions of Section 5(2) of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Each case of interception or monitoring has to be approved by the competent authority… There is an established oversight mechanism in the form of a review committee headed by the Union Cabinet Secretary… The procedure, therefore, ensures that any interception or monitoring of any information is done as per the due process of law. The framework and institutions have withstood the test of time,” Mr Vaishnaw said in his statement, that was tabled. He added that the Israeli company whose technology had been allegedly used had denied these claims outright.

 

...
Tags: pegasus snooping row, trinamul congress mp santanu sen, electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw, pegasus rocks parliament, rajya sabha adjourned pegasus row, union minister hardeep singh puri, rajya sabha chairman m. venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 23 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Talasani and Kamalakar accompanied by welfare minister Koppula Eshwar participated in a meeting in Jammikunta with members of Kolla and Kuruma communities, for distribution of sheep in the second phase of the welfare scheme. — DC file photo

Two community halls for BCs in Huzurabad

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

The minister said the delay in timely completion of the projects, law and order problems, delay in land acquisition, delay in environment and forest clearances, funding constraints, rehabilitation, and resettlement issues also escalate project costs. — PTI

75 central infrastructure projects underway in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

An era will end if BJP tries to replace Yediyurappa, says Karnataka Congress leader

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo: PTI)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition front, to meet Pawar, Chidambaram

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->