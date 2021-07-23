Nation Politics 23 Jul 2021 Meenakshi Lekhi slam ...
Nation, Politics

Meenakshi Lekhi slams protesting farmers as 'mawali', later retracts

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Lekhi later tweeted that her comments were 'twisted' and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone
MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday denounced farmers protesting here against the three contentious farm laws as "mawali" (ruffian) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

As her comments created a furore, Lekhi later tweeted that her comments were "twisted" and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone.

 

At her press conference in the BJP headquarters, a reporter referred to "farmers" attacking a camera person when he was covering their protests at Jantar Mantar, she said, "You should stop calling them farmers because they are not farmers."

She continued, "They are playing in the hands of some conspirators. Farmers don't have time to sit in Jantar Mantar. They are working in their farms. Middlemen are behind them (protestors) who do not want farmers to get benefits."

She also cited the violent incidents in the national capital during farmers' protest on January 26, and said these protestors should not be called farmers.

 

Replying to another question about the attack on the camera person, who works with a leading Hindi news channel, and also the January 26 incidents, she said, "You are calling them farmers again. They are mawali."

She said such attacks are criminal incidents whose cognisance should be taken.

The cameraperson was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a freelance journalist on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting against the new agri laws, police said.

The cameraperson has been identified as Nagendra Gosain, police said.

 

A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist.

Gosain said Singh was abusing mediapersons in the morning and was also recording it. Singh also used foul language against a woman journalist, he said.

...
Tags: meenakshi lekhi, farmer protests, farm laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Swamy died at the private Holy Family Hospital in the city on July 5. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's counsel urges Bombay High Court to monitor inquiry into his death

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

An era will end if BJP tries to replace Yediyurappa, says Karnataka Congress leader

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo: PTI)

Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->